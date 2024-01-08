The Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner included, take on the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 118-101 loss to the Celtics (his most recent action) Turner put up 12 points and seven rebounds.

Below, we dig into Turner's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 19.4 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 6.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 25.8 26.7 PR -- 24.6 25.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Turner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Myles Turner Insights vs. the Celtics

Turner has taken 11.6 shots per game this season and made 6.2 per game, which account for 11.7% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Turner is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Turner's Pacers average 106.1 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 102.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.1 points per game, the Celtics are the third-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 43.2 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics concede 24.6 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Allowing 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Myles Turner vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2024 30 12 7 2 0 0 0 12/4/2023 34 17 10 1 2 1 1 11/1/2023 22 8 5 3 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.