How to Watch Men's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Monday, January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NCAA Men's Hockey schedule today, Colorado College and Minnesota hit the ice on FOX.
Watch your favorite men's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Minnesota vs Colorado College
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
