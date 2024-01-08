The Indiana Pacers, Jalen Smith included, face the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 118-101 loss versus the Celtics, Smith totaled seven points and seven rebounds.

In this article, we dig into Smith's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.2 10.4 Rebounds 6.5 5.2 4.8 Assists -- 1 1.3 PRA -- 16.4 16.5 PR -- 15.4 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.3



Jalen Smith Insights vs. the Celtics

Smith is responsible for attempting 4.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with six per game.

Smith is averaging 2.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Smith's Pacers average 106.1 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 102.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are third in the NBA, conceding 110.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics are 14th in the NBA, giving up 43.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.6 assists per contest, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Celtics give up 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Smith vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2024 26 7 7 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.