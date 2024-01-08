The Indiana Pacers, Bruce Brown included, square off versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 150-116 win versus the Hawks, Brown had 17 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12 10.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 4.8 Assists -- 2.9 2.8 PRA -- 19.5 18 PR -- 16.6 15.2



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Celtics

Brown is responsible for attempting 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.

Brown's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 102.2 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.1 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

The Celtics are the third-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 110.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Celtics have given up 43.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

Allowing 24.6 assists per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 36 13 8 4 1 0 3 11/1/2023 21 3 1 1 0 0 1

