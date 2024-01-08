The Indiana Pacers, Aaron Nesmith included, match up versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on January 6, Nesmith posted eight points and three steals in a 118-101 loss against the Celtics.

With prop bets in place for Nesmith, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.8 11.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.6 Assists -- 1.1 1.3 PRA -- 16.2 16.8 PR -- 15.1 15.5 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Nesmith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Celtics

Nesmith has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 8.1% and 8.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Nesmith is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Pacers rank 10th in possessions per game with 106.1. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.2 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 43.2 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics concede 24.6 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are 22nd in the NBA, conceding 13.7 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2024 32 8 4 0 0 1 3 12/4/2023 31 14 1 1 1 1 0 11/1/2023 19 9 1 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.