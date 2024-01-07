The Detroit Mercy Titans (10-5) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

  • The Mastodons average 9.4 more points per game (73) than the Titans give up to opponents (63.6).
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
  • Detroit Mercy's record is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 73 points.
  • The Titans score 65.9 points per game, just one more point than the 64.9 the Mastodons give up.
  • When Detroit Mercy scores more than 64.9 points, it is 7-2.
  • When Purdue Fort Wayne allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 7-1.
  • The Titans shoot 43.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Mastodons allow defensively.
  • The Mastodons shoot 42.6% from the field, just 4.2% higher than the Titans allow.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

  • Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)
  • Shayla Sellers: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)
  • Audra Emmerson: 8.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (30-for-87)
  • Destinee Marshall: 8.6 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)
  • Ryin Ott: 8.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (22-for-53)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/30/2023 @ Milwaukee W 65-55 Klotsche Center
1/1/2024 @ Green Bay L 72-46 Kress Events Center
1/4/2024 Robert Morris W 68-56 Hilliard Gates Sports Center
1/7/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
1/10/2024 Oakland - Hilliard Gates Sports Center
1/13/2024 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center

