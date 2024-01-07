Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Horizon slate includes the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) versus the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-4), at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Fort Wayne Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Erin Woodson: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Irene Murua: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emma Trawally Porta: 8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Myonna Hooper: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Imani McNeal: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaya Burch: 6.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.