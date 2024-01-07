Sunday's game between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-5) at Calihan Hall is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-65, with Purdue Fort Wayne taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Mastodons took care of business in their most recent matchup 68-56 against Robert Morris on Thursday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 68, Detroit Mercy 65

Other Horizon Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

The Mastodons' best win this season came in a 90-77 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on November 26.

The Mastodons have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

Purdue Fort Wayne 2023-24 Best Wins

90-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on November 26

71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 171) on December 3

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 172) on November 15

88-74 over Delaware (No. 205) on November 25

65-55 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 212) on December 30

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Shayla Sellers: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61) Audra Emmerson: 8.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (30-for-87)

8.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (30-for-87) Destinee Marshall: 8.6 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.6 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Ryin Ott: 8.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (22-for-53)

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons have a +121 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 73.0 points per game, 88th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.9 per outing to rank 197th in college basketball.

In conference action, Purdue Fort Wayne is putting up fewer points (66.8 per game) than it is overall (73.0) in 2023-24.

At home, the Mastodons score 79.8 points per game. Away, they average 65.6.

Purdue Fort Wayne is conceding fewer points at home (52.8 per game) than away (65.9).

In their last 10 games, the Mastodons are putting up 69.3 points per contest, compared to their season average of 73.0.

