The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is set for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Philipp Kurashev find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

Kurashev has scored in seven of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.

Kurashev averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 123 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Devils 0 0 0 20:08 Away L 4-2 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:15 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:43 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 5-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:25 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 7-1

Blackhawks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

