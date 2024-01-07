The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels score 11.2 more points per game (71.2) than the Fighting Irish allow (60).

North Carolina is 9-2 when it scores more than 60 points.

Notre Dame is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.2 points.

The 87.4 points per game the Fighting Irish average are 30.9 more points than the Tar Heels give up (56.5).

Notre Dame has a 10-2 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.

North Carolina has a 10-4 record when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.

The Fighting Irish are making 49.2% of their shots from the field, 12.8% higher than the Tar Heels concede to opponents (36.4%).

The Tar Heels' 42.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.3 higher than the Fighting Irish have given up.

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 24.5 PTS, 6.1 AST, 5.8 STL, 50.2 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

24.5 PTS, 6.1 AST, 5.8 STL, 50.2 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Maddy Westbald: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Anna DeWolfe: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Natalija Marshall: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 58.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 58.8 FG% KK Bransford: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

