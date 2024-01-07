Sunday's ACC slate includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) meeting the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) at 5:00 PM ET.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 6.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

23.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 6.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Maddy Westbald: 14.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Anna DeWolfe: 9.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Natalija Marshall: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Kylee Watson: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

North Carolina Players to Watch

Alyssa Ustby: 12.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Maria Gakdeng: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Indya Nivar: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Lexi Donarski: 10.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

