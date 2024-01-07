Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-4) facing off at Purcell Pavilion (on January 7) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 victory for Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish took care of business in their most recent game 71-66 against Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 73, North Carolina 65
Other ACC Predictions
- Wake Forest vs Miami (FL)
- Duke vs Virginia
- Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh
- Wake Forest vs Miami (FL)
- NC State vs Virginia Tech
- NC State vs Virginia Tech
- Duke vs Virginia
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- When the Fighting Irish defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, the No. 60 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-69 on November 29, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).
- Notre Dame has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 60) on November 29
- 76-39 at home over Purdue (No. 70) on December 17
- 90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 81) on November 24
- 79-68 over Illinois (No. 86) on November 18
- 71-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 177) on January 4
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hannah Hidalgo: 24.5 PTS, 6.1 AST, 5.8 STL, 50.2 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)
- Maddy Westbald: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
- Anna DeWolfe: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)
- Natalija Marshall: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 58.8 FG%
- KK Bransford: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish outscore opponents by 27.4 points per game (scoring 87.4 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball while giving up 60.0 per contest to rank 90th in college basketball) and have a +329 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, the Fighting Irish have performed better in home games this year, scoring 95.8 points per game, compared to 84.0 per game in road games.
- Notre Dame gives up 43.0 points per game in home games this year, compared to 67.4 in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.