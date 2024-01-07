When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Nikita Zaitsev light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

Zaitsev has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Zaitsev has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 123 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Devils 0 0 0 18:33 Away L 4-2 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:29 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 17:17 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

