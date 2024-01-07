A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, who have won four in a row.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. SMU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Memphis vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. SMU Betting Trends

Memphis has covered six times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 14 times this season.

SMU is 7-5-1 ATS this season.

A total of three Mustangs games this season have hit the over.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Memphis is 25th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (39th).

The Tigers' national championship odds are the same now (+6000) compared to the start of the season (+6000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Memphis has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

