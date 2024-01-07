A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, who have won four in a row.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).

Memphis is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 36.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 34th.

The Tigers put up 79.2 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 61.6 the Mustangs give up.

When Memphis scores more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

SMU is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 183rd.

The Mustangs average only 2.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers give up (72.7).

SMU is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Memphis has played better in home games this season, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 78.2 per game away from home.

The Tigers are allowing 71.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (73).

Memphis is draining 8 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.

The Mustangs conceded fewer points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (83.1) last season.

SMU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (28%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum 12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum 1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center 1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum 1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum 1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule