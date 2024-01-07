Who’s the Best Team in the MAC? See our Weekly Women's MAC Power Rankings
Searching for an updated view of the MAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
MAC Power Rankings
1. Toledo
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-4
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd
- Last Game: W 48-35 vs Eastern Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
2. Ball State
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
- Last Game: W 71-64 vs Akron
Next Game
- Opponent: Buffalo
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
3. Kent State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
- Last Game: W 92-63 vs Ohio
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Miami (OH)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
4. Bowling Green
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 134th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
- Last Game: W 75-69 vs Western Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
5. Buffalo
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 222nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
- Last Game: W 77-69 vs Central Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ball State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
6. Akron
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 240th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th
- Last Game: L 71-64 vs Ball State
Next Game
- Opponent: Central Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
7. Western Michigan
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 258th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th
- Last Game: L 75-69 vs Bowling Green
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Toledo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
8. Northern Illinois
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 273rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th
- Last Game: W 58-48 vs Miami (OH)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
9. Ohio
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 300th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
- Last Game: L 92-63 vs Kent State
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Illinois
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
10. Eastern Michigan
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 308th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th
- Last Game: L 48-35 vs Toledo
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bowling Green
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
11. Miami (OH)
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 314th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
- Last Game: L 58-48 vs Northern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: Kent State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
12. Central Michigan
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 331st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
- Last Game: L 77-69 vs Buffalo
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Akron
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
