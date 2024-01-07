Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 7?
On Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Calgary Flames. Is Lukas Reichel going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Reichel stats and insights
- In three of 38 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 5.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|L 4-2
|1/4/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:58
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.