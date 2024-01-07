The Detroit Lions (11-5) host a struggling Minnesota Vikings (7-9) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field. The Vikings have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Lions Insights

The Lions average 26.9 points per game, 6.1 more than the Vikings give up per matchup (20.8).

The Lions average 65.5 more yards per game (395.7) than the Vikings allow per outing (330.2).

This season, Detroit racks up 140.1 yards per game on the ground, 39.6 more than Minnesota allows per contest (100.5).

The Lions have turned the ball over 23 times this season, one more turnover than the Vikings have forced (22).

Lions Home Performance

In home games, the Lions score 30.6 points per game and concede 21.9. That's more than they score overall (26.9), but less than they allow (23.4).

The Lions' average yards gained at home (412.7) is higher than their overall average (395.7). But their average yards conceded at home (296.1) is lower than overall (329.1).

Detroit's average yards passing at home (264.4) is higher than its overall average (255.6). And its average yards allowed at home (199) is lower than overall (240.4).

The Lions' average rushing yards gained (148.3) and conceded (97.1) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 140.1 and 88.8, respectively.

The Lions convert 47.1% of third downs at home (4.3% higher than their overall average), and give up 37% at home (1.6% lower than overall).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/16/2023 Denver W 42-17 NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Minnesota W 30-24 FOX 12/30/2023 at Dallas L 20-19 ABC/ESPN 1/7/2024 Minnesota - FOX

