How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (11-5) host a struggling Minnesota Vikings (7-9) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field. The Vikings have lost three games in a row.
How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
Lions Insights
- The Lions average 26.9 points per game, 6.1 more than the Vikings give up per matchup (20.8).
- The Lions average 65.5 more yards per game (395.7) than the Vikings allow per outing (330.2).
- This season, Detroit racks up 140.1 yards per game on the ground, 39.6 more than Minnesota allows per contest (100.5).
- The Lions have turned the ball over 23 times this season, one more turnover than the Vikings have forced (22).
Lions Home Performance
- In home games, the Lions score 30.6 points per game and concede 21.9. That's more than they score overall (26.9), but less than they allow (23.4).
- The Lions' average yards gained at home (412.7) is higher than their overall average (395.7). But their average yards conceded at home (296.1) is lower than overall (329.1).
- Detroit's average yards passing at home (264.4) is higher than its overall average (255.6). And its average yards allowed at home (199) is lower than overall (240.4).
- The Lions' average rushing yards gained (148.3) and conceded (97.1) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 140.1 and 88.8, respectively.
- The Lions convert 47.1% of third downs at home (4.3% higher than their overall average), and give up 37% at home (1.6% lower than overall).
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/16/2023
|Denver
|W 42-17
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|at Minnesota
|W 30-24
|FOX
|12/30/2023
|at Dallas
|L 20-19
|ABC/ESPN
|1/7/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
