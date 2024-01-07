Amon-Ra St. Brown will lead the Detroit Lions into their battle against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Jahmyr Gibbs Touchdown Odds

Gibbs Odds to Score First TD: +550

Gibbs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Justin Jefferson Touchdown Odds

Jefferson Odds to Score First TD: +700

Jefferson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jahmyr Gibbs - 55.5 (-113) 26.5 (-113) Jared Goff 208.5 (-113) - -

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nick Mullens 265.5 (-113) - - Justin Jefferson - - 95.5 (-113) Ty Chandler - 48.5 (-113) - Jordan Addison - - 50.5 (-113)

