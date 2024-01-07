Based on our computer model, the Detroit Lions will beat the Minnesota Vikings when they play at Ford Field on Sunday, January 7 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Watch the Lions in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Lions sport the 15th-ranked defense this year (329.1 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking third-best with 395.7 yards per game. From an offensive angle, the Vikings are compiling 341.5 total yards per game (12th-ranked). They rank 16th in the NFL defensively (330.2 total yards surrendered per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Vikings vs Lions on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-3.5) Toss Up (45.5) Lions 28, Vikings 18

Place your bets on the Lions-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Lions Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Detroit has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Lions have an ATS record of 4-3.

A total of 10 out of 16 Detroit games this season have hit the over.

The point total average for Lions games this season is 47, 1.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Vikings.

Minnesota is 7-6-3 ATS this season.

The Vikings have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

So far this year, six of Minnesota's 16 games with a set number have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is one point higher than the average scoring total for Vikings games (44.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.9 23.4 30.6 21.9 24.1 24.7 Minnesota 20.3 20.8 19.3 23.3 21.3 18.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.