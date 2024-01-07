With the Detroit Lions (11-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) matching up on January 7 at Ford Field, Jared Goff and Nick Mullens will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Lions vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Jared Goff vs. Nick Mullens Matchup

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Nick Mullens 16 Games Played 4 67% Completion % 67.3% 4,255 (265.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 910 (227.5) 28 Touchdowns 5 12 Interceptions 6 21 (1.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 17 (4.3) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 230.5 yards

: Over/Under 230.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Vikings Defensive Stats

This year, the Vikings have ceded 332 points, ranking 12th in the league with 20.8 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they rank 16th in the NFL with 5,283 total yards allowed (330.2 per contest).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Minnesota is 18th in the NFL with 3,675 passing yards allowed (229.7 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the Vikings have been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by allowing 100.5 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with 3.8 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Minnesota ranks 28th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 42.6%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 12th (52.2%).

Nick Mullens Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 266.5 yards

: Over/Under 266.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Lions Defensive Stats

