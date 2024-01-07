In the Week 18 tilt between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jared Goff find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Goff will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Goff has 32 carries for 21 yards (1.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Goff has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 16).

Jared Goff Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 22 35 253 1 0 5 -1 0 Week 2 Seahawks 28 35 323 3 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 22 33 243 1 1 5 3 1 Week 4 @Packers 19 28 210 1 1 2 10 0 Week 5 Panthers 20 28 236 3 0 2 0 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 30 44 353 2 0 2 3 0 Week 7 @Ravens 33 53 284 0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 37 272 1 1 2 -2 0 Week 10 @Chargers 23 33 333 2 0 3 -2 0 Week 11 Bears 23 35 236 2 3 2 3 0 Week 12 Packers 29 44 332 2 0 3 9 0 Week 13 @Saints 16 25 213 2 0 2 -2 0 Week 14 @Bears 20 35 161 1 2 1 0 0 Week 15 Broncos 24 34 278 5 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings 30 40 257 1 0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Cowboys 19 34 271 1 2 0 0 0

Rep Jared Goff with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.