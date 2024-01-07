How to Watch IUPUI vs. Youngstown State on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) travel to face the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) after losing seven consecutive road games. It starts at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.1% the Penguins' opponents have shot this season.
- IUPUI has compiled a 4-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Penguins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 244th.
- The Jaguars' 66.6 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 70.0 the Penguins allow.
- IUPUI is 2-3 when it scores more than 70.0 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison
- IUPUI is putting up more points at home (72.0 per game) than on the road (61.3).
- The Jaguars are giving up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (87.2).
- At home, IUPUI sinks 4.3 trifectas per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (3.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (24.8%) than away (23.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 67-55
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Cleveland State
|L 86-77
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Robert Morris
|L 92-48
|UPMC Events Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/10/2024
|Green Bay
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Oakland
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.