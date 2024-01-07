The IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) travel to face the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) after losing seven consecutive road games. It starts at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.1% the Penguins' opponents have shot this season.

IUPUI has compiled a 4-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Penguins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 244th.

The Jaguars' 66.6 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 70.0 the Penguins allow.

IUPUI is 2-3 when it scores more than 70.0 points.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

IUPUI is putting up more points at home (72.0 per game) than on the road (61.3).

The Jaguars are giving up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (87.2).

At home, IUPUI sinks 4.3 trifectas per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (3.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (24.8%) than away (23.2%).

