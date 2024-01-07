Sunday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) and the IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) at Beeghly Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-63 and heavily favors Youngstown State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on January 7.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Game Info & Odds

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 83, IUPUI 63

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Youngstown State

Computer Predicted Spread: Youngstown State (-19.4)

Youngstown State (-19.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Youngstown State's record against the spread so far this season is 6-5-0, and IUPUI's is 3-9-0. A total of six out of the Penguins' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Jaguars' games have gone over. Youngstown State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 games. IUPUI has gone 2-8 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 contests.

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars have a -176 scoring differential, falling short by 11 points per game. They're putting up 66.6 points per game, 328th in college basketball, and are allowing 77.6 per outing to rank 315th in college basketball.

The 30.1 rebounds per game IUPUI accumulates rank 357th in college basketball, 3.2 fewer than the 33.3 its opponents grab.

IUPUI makes 3.6 three-pointers per game (362nd in college basketball) while shooting 23.8% from beyond the arc (363rd in college basketball). It is making 3.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game at 36.9%.

IUPUI and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Jaguars commit 12.8 per game (277th in college basketball) and force 12.7 (128th in college basketball).

