The Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) play the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) in a matchup of Horizon League teams at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Game Information

IUPUI Players to Watch

Jlynn Counter: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Monroe: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK DJ Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kidtrell Blocker: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Vincent Brady II: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Damiree Burns: 11.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Brandon Rush: 13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Brett Thompson: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ziggy Reid: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK John Lovelace Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison

Youngstown State Rank Youngstown State AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank 49th 81.5 Points Scored 67.2 324th 109th 67.9 Points Allowed 77.6 316th 21st 42.1 Rebounds 29.9 356th 60th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.2 256th 69th 8.8 3pt Made 3.4 362nd 63rd 15.9 Assists 9.8 348th 99th 10.8 Turnovers 13.2 289th

