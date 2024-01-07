Can we expect Isaak Phillips lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Calgary Flames at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +6500 (Bet $10 to win $650.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips is yet to score through 20 games this season.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 123 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:30 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:47 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:35 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:55 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:06 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:24 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

