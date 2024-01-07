The Indiana Hoosiers (12-1) will try to build on an 11-game winning run when visiting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on BTN.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

  • The Hoosiers put up an average of 80.5 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 60.4 the Cornhuskers allow.
  • Indiana has put together a 12-1 record in games it scores more than 60.4 points.
  • Nebraska has a 10-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.5 points.
  • The 78.5 points per game the Cornhuskers put up are 20.7 more points than the Hoosiers give up (57.8).
  • Nebraska has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 57.8 points.
  • Indiana is 11-0 when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.
  • This season the Cornhuskers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Hoosiers give up.
  • The Hoosiers make 51.5% of their shots from the field, 14.3% higher than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana Leaders

  • MacKenzie Holmes: 19.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG%
  • Sara Scalia: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (39-for-86)
  • Yarden Garzon: 12.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44)
  • Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
  • Sydney Parrish: 9.1 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59)

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Bowling Green W 84-35 Assembly Hall
12/31/2023 Illinois W 77-71 Assembly Hall
1/4/2024 Michigan W 80-59 Assembly Hall
1/7/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/10/2024 Penn State - Assembly Hall
1/13/2024 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

