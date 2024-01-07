Indiana vs. Nebraska January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3) against the Indiana Hoosiers (11-1), at 2:00 PM ET on BTN.
Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Indiana Players to Watch
- MacKenzie Holmes: 19.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Sara Scalia: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yarden Garzon: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sydney Parrish: 8.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alexis Markowski: 17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaz Shelley: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Natalie Potts: 11.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Darian White: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Callin Hake: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
