Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3) against the Indiana Hoosiers (11-1), at 2:00 PM ET on BTN.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Indiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Players to Watch

MacKenzie Holmes: 19.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

19.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Sara Scalia: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Yarden Garzon: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Sydney Parrish: 8.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Players to Watch

Alexis Markowski: 17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaz Shelley: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Natalie Potts: 11.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Darian White: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Callin Hake: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.