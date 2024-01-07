The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at McLeod Center as only 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 157.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -1.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 11 games this season, Indiana State and its opponents have combined to total more than 157.5 points.

Indiana State's games this year have an average point total of 159.3, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Sycamores have put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

Indiana State's .636 ATS win percentage (7-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than Northern Iowa's .500 mark (6-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 7 63.6% 87.1 163.9 72.1 145 157.1 Northern Iowa 6 50% 76.8 163.9 72.9 145 146.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

Indiana State went 18-5-0 ATS in conference games last season.

The Sycamores score 87.1 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 72.9 the Panthers give up.

When Indiana State scores more than 72.9 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 7-4-0 6-2 9-2-0 Northern Iowa 6-6-0 2-4 7-5-0

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits

Indiana State Northern Iowa 6-0 Home Record 4-1 2-2 Away Record 2-4 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 89.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 82.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 4-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.