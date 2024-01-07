The Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) play the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1, 2-0 MVC) in a clash of MVC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Game Information

Indiana State Players to Watch

Isaiah Swope: 19.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 16.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jayson Kent: 12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Conwell: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Julian Larry: 11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Nate Heise: 15.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Tytan Anderson: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Bowen Born: 13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jacob Hutson: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Campbell: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison

Northern Iowa Rank Northern Iowa AVG Indiana State AVG Indiana State Rank 113th 77.8 Points Scored 88.2 10th 254th 73.8 Points Allowed 70.8 179th 257th 34.7 Rebounds 34.7 257th 330th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 6.2 352nd 67th 8.9 3pt Made 11.1 5th 119th 14.5 Assists 17.9 18th 91st 10.7 Turnovers 11.4 144th

