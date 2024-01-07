The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at McLeod Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44%).
  • Indiana State is 12-1 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 270th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 247th.
  • The Sycamores score 14.2 more points per game (87.1) than the Panthers allow (72.9).
  • Indiana State has a 12-2 record when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Indiana State has fared better in home games this year, posting 89.7 points per game, compared to 82.5 per game on the road.
  • The Sycamores allow 60.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 83.3 away from home.
  • Indiana State is sinking 10.8 threes per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 2.299999999999997% points worse than it is averaging away from home (12.3, 41.9%).

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Tennessee State W 90-69 Hulman Center
12/30/2023 @ Michigan State L 87-75 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/3/2024 Evansville W 87-73 Hulman Center
1/7/2024 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
1/10/2024 @ Drake - Knapp Center
1/13/2024 Belmont - Hulman Center

