Sunday's contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (12-1) taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-3) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-69 victory for Indiana, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Hoosiers head into this contest following an 80-59 win against Michigan on Thursday.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 70, Nebraska 69

Other Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Schedule Analysis

On January 4, the Hoosiers registered their best win of the season, an 80-59 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who are a top 50 team (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.

The Hoosiers have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Indiana is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

80-59 at home over Michigan (No. 44) on January 4

72-63 over Princeton (No. 47) on November 25

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 60) on November 23

77-71 at home over Illinois (No. 86) on December 31

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 87) on November 17

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 19.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG%

19.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG% Sara Scalia: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (39-for-86)

15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (39-for-86) Yarden Garzon: 12.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44)

12.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Sydney Parrish: 9.1 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59)

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers' +295 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.5 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per contest (67th in college basketball).

Indiana has averaged 6.2 fewer points in Big Ten action (74.3) than overall (80.5).

