Will Donovan Peoples-Jones find his way into the end zone when the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones has hauled in 11 balls (on 23 targets) for 130 yards (10 per game) this season.

Having played 11 games this year, Peoples-Jones has not tallied a TD reception.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bears 1 1 17 0 Week 15 Broncos 1 1 5 0 Week 16 @Vikings 1 1 11 0

