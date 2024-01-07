Will Connor Murphy Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 7?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Connor Murphy find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Murphy stats and insights
- In one of 39 games this season, Murphy scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Murphy has no points on the power play.
- He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Murphy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|1/4/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|25:00
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:13
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 4-3
Blackhawks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
