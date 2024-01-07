Can we count on Colin Blackwell lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Calgary Flames at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Blackwell scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Blackwell has no points on the power play.

Blackwell averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 123 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

