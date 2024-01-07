Will Brock Wright Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brock Wright did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Wright's stats can be found on this page.
Wright's season stats include 91 yards on 13 receptions (7.0 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 14 times.
Brock Wright Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Lions this week:
- Sam LaPorta (LP/ankle): 81 Rec; 860 Rec Yds; 9 Rec TDs
- Jameson Williams (DNP/ankle): 24 Rec; 354 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Lions vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wright 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|14
|13
|91
|49
|1
|7.0
Wright Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|3
|3
|16
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|3
|2
|23
|1
|Week 12
|Packers
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Saints
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|@Bears
|2
|2
|6
|0
