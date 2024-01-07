Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Flames on January 7, 2024
Player prop bet odds for Blake Coleman and others are available when the Calgary Flames visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blackhawks vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Philipp Kurashev has racked up 23 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has seven goals and 16 assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Jan. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
Jason Dickinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Jason Dickinson is a crucial player on offense for Chicago with 13 goals and six assists.
Dickinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Jan. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Rangers
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Predators
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|1
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Blake Coleman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Coleman is one of Calgary's top contributors (30 total points), having registered 15 goals and 15 assists.
Coleman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Jan. 6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Predators
|Jan. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 31
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
Nazem Kadri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Nazem Kadri has 28 points (0.7 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 17 assists.
Kadri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Jan. 6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Predators
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Wild
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|6
