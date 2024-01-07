Blackhawks vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-2) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they take on the Calgary Flames (17-17-5) at home on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.
Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flames (-225)
|Blackhawks (+180)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 37 games this season, and won 10 (27.0%).
- Chicago is 7-17 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.
- The Blackhawks have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has played 24 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.
Blackhawks vs Flames Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|118 (19th)
|Goals
|90 (30th)
|123 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|147 (30th)
|15 (29th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (27th)
|19 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|32 (26th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks went 2-7-1 over its last 10 contests, including a 4-3-0 record against the spread during that span.
- Chicago has gone over the total in five of its past 10 games.
- The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.7 greater than this matchup's over/under of 5.5.
- Over the past 10 matchups, Blackhawks' games have had an average of 6.2 goals, 0.2 more than their season-long average.
- The Blackhawks have scored 90 goals this season (2.3 per game) to rank 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have allowed 147 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th.
- Their -57 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
