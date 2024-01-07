Currently, the Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-2) have 11 players on the injury report, including Connor Bedard, for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (17-17-5) at United Center on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin
Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee
Seth Jones D Out Upper Body
Joey Anderson RW Out Shoulder
Connor Bedard C Out Jaw
Nick Foligno LW Out Finger
Taylor Raddysh RW Out Groin
Anthony Beauvillier LW Out Wrist
Tyler Johnson C Out Foot
Samuel Savoie LW Out Leg

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder
Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder
Dennis Gilbert D Questionable Upper Body

Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • With 90 goals (2.3 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
  • Chicago has conceded 147 total goals this season (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in the league.
  • They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -57.

Flames Season Insights

  • The Flames rank 19th in the league with 118 goals scored (3.0 per game).
  • Its -5 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Flames (-250) Blackhawks (+200) 6

