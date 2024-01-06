The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans are set to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Will Will Mallory score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Will Mallory score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Mallory's 25 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 207 yards (20.7 per game).

Having played 10 games this year, Mallory has not had a TD reception.

Will Mallory Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 2 2 49 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 3 2 29 0 Week 13 @Titans 4 2 4 0 Week 14 @Bengals 5 5 46 0 Week 16 @Falcons 4 4 47 0 Week 17 Raiders 1 1 19 0

