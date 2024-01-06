The Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) will look to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 12.5-point underdogs. The Flames have lost three games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

Valparaiso vs. UIC Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UIC -12.5 138.5

Beacons Betting Records & Stats

Valparaiso's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 138.5 points in seven of 13 outings.

Valparaiso's average game total this season has been 139.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Valparaiso is 7-6-0 ATS this year.

Valparaiso has been posted as the underdog eight times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Beacons have been at least a +525 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Valparaiso has a 16% chance of pulling out a win.

Valparaiso vs. UIC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 5 45.5% 71.1 138.2 64.4 136.5 139.9 Valparaiso 7 53.8% 67.1 138.2 72.1 136.5 144

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

Against the spread in MVC action, the Flames were 9-12-0 last year.

The Beacons' 67.1 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 64.4 the Flames allow to opponents.

Valparaiso has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

Valparaiso vs. UIC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 7-4-0 0-2 5-6-0 Valparaiso 7-6-0 3-1 4-9-0

Valparaiso vs. UIC Home/Away Splits

UIC Valparaiso 3-3 Home Record 4-5 2-3 Away Record 0-5 2-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 4-1-0 78.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.1 61.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-3-0

