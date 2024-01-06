The UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) will aim to end a three-game losing run when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Beacons have lost eight games in a row.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UIC vs. Valparaiso matchup in this article.

Valparaiso vs. UIC Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Valparaiso vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Valparaiso vs. UIC Betting Trends

Valparaiso has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Beacons have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12-point underdogs.

UIC has compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Flames and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 13 times this season.

