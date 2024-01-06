The UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Beacons have lost eight games straight.

Valparaiso vs. UIC Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Valparaiso Stats Insights

Valparaiso is 3-7 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.

The Beacons are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames sit at 320th.

The Beacons' 67.1 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 64.4 the Flames allow.

Valparaiso has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

At home Valparaiso is putting up 68.1 points per game, 2.7 more than it is averaging away (65.4).

The Beacons give up 69.1 points per game at home, and 77.6 on the road.

Valparaiso makes more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (28.7%).

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule