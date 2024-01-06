The Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton included, face the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Haliburton, in his last showing, had 10 points, eight rebounds, 18 assists and two steals in a 150-116 win over the Hawks.

In this piece we'll examine Haliburton's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.3 21.6 Rebounds -- 4.1 4.4 Assists -- 12.8 14.7 PRA -- 41.2 40.7 PR -- 28.4 26



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Haliburton has made 8.6 shots per game, which adds up to 16.0% of his team's total makes.

Haliburton's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 10th in possessions per game with 106.3.

The Celtics are the third-best defensive team in the league, conceding 110.4 points per game.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 24.6 assists per contest, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 40 26 10 13 5 0 1

