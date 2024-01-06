Best Bets, Odds for the Texans vs. Colts Game – Week 18
The Houston Texans (9-7) take on a fellow AFC South foe when they visit the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.
When is Texans vs. Colts?
- Game Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Colts in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Texans favored and the difference between the two is 3.5 points.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 54.1%.
- The Texans have a 4-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter, Houston has gone 4-2 (66.7%).
- The Colts have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won twice.
- Indianapolis has a record of 2-6 when it is set as an underdog of -102 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Other Week 18 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+1)
- The Texans have covered the spread eight times over 16 games with a set spread.
- Houston has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- The Colts have registered a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- In games as an underdog by 1 point or more so far this season, the Colts are 3-6 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47.5)
- Houston and Indianapolis combine to average 1.8 fewer points per game than the over/under of 47.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.1 fewer points per game (45.4) than this game's over/under of 47.5 points.
- Texans games have gone over the point total on six of 16 occasions (37.5%).
- Out of the Colts' 16 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (68.8%).
Devin Singletary Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|16
|52.2
|3
|11.9
|0
Michael Pittman Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|15
|73.9
|4
