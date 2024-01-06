The Houston Texans (9-7) take on a fellow AFC South foe when they visit the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Texans vs. Colts?

Game Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Colts in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Texans favored and the difference between the two is 3.5 points.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 54.1%.

The Texans have a 4-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter, Houston has gone 4-2 (66.7%).

The Colts have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won twice.

Indianapolis has a record of 2-6 when it is set as an underdog of -102 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+1)



Indianapolis (+1) The Texans have covered the spread eight times over 16 games with a set spread.

Houston has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

The Colts have registered a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

In games as an underdog by 1 point or more so far this season, the Colts are 3-6 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47.5)



Under (47.5) Houston and Indianapolis combine to average 1.8 fewer points per game than the over/under of 47.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.1 fewer points per game (45.4) than this game's over/under of 47.5 points.

Texans games have gone over the point total on six of 16 occasions (37.5%).

Out of the Colts' 16 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (68.8%).

Devin Singletary Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 16 52.2 3 11.9 0

Michael Pittman Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 73.9 4

