A pair of hot teams square off when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Rebels are 11.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their six-game win streak intact against the Volunteers, winners of six straight. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -11.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Volunteers have put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread.

So far this season, Ole Miss has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread.

In the 2023-24 season, Tennessee (6-6-0 ATS) and Ole Miss (6-6-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 4 33.3% 77.8 155.2 64.3 132.1 139.8 Ole Miss 5 41.7% 77.4 155.2 67.8 132.1 139.4

Additional Tennessee vs Ole Miss Insights & Trends

The Volunteers score 77.8 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 67.8 the Rebels allow.

Tennessee has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when scoring more than 67.8 points.

The Rebels score 13.1 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (64.3).

Ole Miss has put together a 6-6 ATS record and a 13-0 overall record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 6-6-0 4-3 6-6-0 Ole Miss 6-6-0 0-0 6-6-0

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Ole Miss 14-2 Home Record 7-10 4-6 Away Record 2-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

