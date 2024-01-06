The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to extend a six-game win run when they host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken 13 games in a row.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Tennessee has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 74th.

The 77.8 points per game the Volunteers score are 10 more points than the Rebels allow (67.8).

When Tennessee puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 9-1.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (37.2%).

Ole Miss has compiled a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 77th.

The Rebels average 13.1 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (64.3).

Ole Miss has an 11-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.

The Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.7 when playing on the road.

Tennessee made 7.6 threes per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged away from home (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% at home and 32.6% away from home.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ole Miss scored 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8.

At home, the Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.8.

Ole Miss knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center 12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena 1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum 1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule