The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 140.5.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Indiana -3.5 140.5

Southern Indiana Betting Records & Stats

In five of 12 games this season, Southern Indiana and its opponents have scored more than 140.5 points.

Southern Indiana has had an average of 138.5 points in its games this season, two fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Screaming Eagles have put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread.

Southern Indiana lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Screaming Eagles have played as a favorite of -155 or more once this season and lost that game.

Southern Indiana has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Indiana 5 41.7% 67.3 137.7 71.2 149 143.5 Tennessee Tech 7 53.8% 70.4 137.7 77.8 149 143.7

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

The Screaming Eagles average 10.5 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Golden Eagles give up (77.8).

Southern Indiana has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 2-2 record overall when scoring more than 77.8 points.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Indiana 7-5-0 0-0 4-8-0 Tennessee Tech 6-7-0 5-5 7-6-0

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits

Southern Indiana Tennessee Tech 4-3 Home Record 4-4 1-8 Away Record 1-7 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.4 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 3-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

