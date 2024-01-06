Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6), at 6:00 PM ET.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

Vanessa Shafford: 13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Meredith Raley: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Chloe Gannon: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Tori Handley: 5.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Maaliya Owens: 15 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

15 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Reghan Grimes: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Walker: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Peyton Carter: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Reagan Hurst: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

