The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) travel to face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Indiana Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Southern Indiana (-3.5) 140.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern Indiana (-3.5) 139.5 -158 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends

Southern Indiana has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

Screaming Eagles games have gone over the point total four out of 13 times this season.

Tennessee Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

In the Golden Eagles' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.